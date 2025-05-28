Orange County behavioral therapist charged with molesting boy with autism

An Orange County behavioral therapist has been charged with molesting a boy with autism during a session in the child's bedroom last year.

Salvador Armando Arriaga, 32, was employed by Behavioral Health Works in Anaheim at the time of the alleged assault, for which he was charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act on a child under 14 and one allegation that he went into the child's home with the intent to molest him, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Garden Grove police were called to the home on Sept. 18, 2024 after receiving a call from the boy's father. He told them that Arriaga was at their home holding a therapy session in the boy's room, while he cared for another child in the living room, the release said.

Prosecutors said that the father grew concerned when he didn't hear conversation coming from the room, which prompted him to check on his son.

"But when he opened the door, he did not see his son or the therapist," the release said. Instead, he found them in the walk-in closet and the boy was partially disrobed.

The release says that Arriaga tried to escape through the bedroom window before fleeing out the door, at which point police were called.

He allegedly returned to the home wearing a different shirt while officers were still there, the release said. He was arrested and investigators began their months-long probe into the matter. Among evidence they gathered was DNA, which led to charges and Arriaga's arrest on a warrant.

If convicted as charged, Arriaga faces 25 years to life in prison. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Investigators ask anyone who may know more or who believes they know of other potential victims to contact them at (714) 741-5872.