Orange County beach reopens day after emergency closure for shark sighting

An Orange County beach reopened on Sunday just hours after being closed for reports of a shark sighting.

On Saturday, at around 6 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department posted on Facebook that Surfside Beach was closed due to a shark sighting.

"Marine safety is on scene and investigating," the department said.

On Sunday however, after they deemed that there was no threat to the public, the beach was reopened.

No injuries were reported in the incident.