Opioid Crisis: How fentanyl test strips work

As the opioid crisis continues to scourage families across the country, officials are hoping that expanded access to fentanyl test strips will curb the dangers of the deadly synthetic drug for the time being.

According to the California Department of Public Health, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The potent opioid has exacerbated the nation's drug crisis, as fentanyl is often mixed into other illicit drugs, making them cheaper, stronger and more addictive.

Fentanyl deaths have skyrocketed in California. According to the CDPH, officials recorded 5,722 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 429 confirmed deaths in 2017.

Nationally, 107,375 Americans died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in a 12-month period ending in January 2022. Of the over 100,000 deaths, 67% involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An addict prepares heroin, placing a fentanyl test strip into the mixing container to check for contamination, Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, in New York. If the strip registers a "pinkish" to red marker then the heroin is positive for contaminants. Bebeto Matthews / AP

As a "harm reduction strategy," many states, including California, have expanded access to fentanyl test strips as a short-term fix. The long-considered drug paraphernalia has been touted as a low-cost method to prevent drug overdoses and are somewhat similar to the household COVID testing strips that many have become accustomed to after the years-long pandemic.

Here's how they work:

First, users should put a small amount, about 10 mg, of their drugs in a clean dry container

Next, the CDC recommends adding about a half teaspoon of water for most drugs or a full teaspoon for methamphetamines before mixing the substances together.

Place the wavy end of the test strip into the water for about 15 seconds before pulling it out and placing it on a flat surface

After about two to five minutes, users can read the results

If the substance is positive for fentanyl, a pink line will appear. If not, two pink lines will appear.

"Remember that no test is 100% accurate and your drugs may still contain fentanyl or fentanyl analogs even if you receive a negative result," the CDC said on their website.

No lines at all or a single-faint pink line close to the wavy end of the strip indicate an invalid test, prompting the user to test the substance again.

The CDC also warns users about the "Chocolate Chip Cookie Effect" which means that one part of a pill may contain fentanyl while the rest may not, causing false negatives.

The test strips can be used for multiple types of drugs such as cocaine, meth and heroin. Additionally, all drug forms like pills, powder and injectables can be used with these tests.

Test strips can be obtained at numerous locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.