What's open and closed for Easter? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.

Millions of Americans will celebrate Easter with family and friends this Sunday, which could require a last-minute run for treats before the egg hunt begins. Luckily, many retailers and restaurants will be open on March 31. 

Here's a list of what is and isn't open on Easter. 

What places are open on Easter Sunday 2024?

  • Albertson
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Big Lots
  • Capital Grille
  • Cabela's
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • DSW
  • Family Dollar
  • Half Price Books
  • Home Depot
  • Ikea
  • Kirkland's Home
  • Kroger
  • Marshall Grain
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • Rally House
  • Ross
  • Sephora
  • Sprouts
  • Staples
  • Tractor Supply Company
  • Trader Joe's
  • Ulta
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods

Restaurants and fast-food chains open on Easter

  • Applebee's
  • Benihana
  • Bob Evans
  • Bojangles
  • Boston Market
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Capital Grille
  • Carrabba's
  • Chik-fil-A
  • Chili's
  • Cheesecake Factory
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny's
  • Dunkin'
  • Golden Corral
  • IHOP
  • KFC
  • Longhorn Steakhouse
  • McDonald's 
  • Olive Garden
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • PF Chang's
  • Red Lobster
  • Ruth's Chris
  • Seasons 52
  • Sonic
  • Starbucks
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Waffle House
  • Wendy's
  • Whataburger
  • White Castle

Places with special hours of operation on Easter Sunday 2024

Some stores or restaurants may special hours of operation, depending on their location — including Burger King, Domino's, Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Panera, Popeyes, Shake Shack and Subway. 

  • Stop & Shop's grocery section will be open but the pharmacy will be closed.
  • Staples will be open from noon to 5 p.m., local time.

What places are closed on Easter Sunday 2024?

  • Aldi
  • Apple
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Big Y
  • Bloomingdale's
  • Brookshires
  • Burlington
  • Calloway's Nursery
  • Costco
  • Container Store
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Five Below
  • Goodwill
  • H&M
  • H-E-B Grocery
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Hollywood Feed
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • Honey Baked Ham Company
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl's
  •  Macy's
  • Market Basket
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • Sierra
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx

Restaurants and fast-food chains closed on Easter

  • Chik-fil-A
  • Chipotle
  • In-N-Out
  • Raising Cane's
