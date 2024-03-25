TJ Maxx, Marshalls among stores in Massachusetts to be closed on Easter Sunday

Donations pour in to Worcester 12-year-old making Easter baskets for homeless children

FRAMINGHAM - Marshalls and TJ Maxx, two popular destinations for bargain-shoppers, will continue their tradition of being closed on Easter in 2024.

Massachusetts-based parent company TJX confirmed that its TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense stores will be closed nationwide in order to give employees the holiday off. This year, Easter Sunday falls on March 31.

"We consider ourselves an Associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give Associates the time to enjoy Easter with family and friends," TJX said in a statement.

There are 56 Marshalls locations and 52 TJ Maxx stores in Massachusetts.

What stores are closed in Massachusetts on Easter?

Unlike Thanksgiving Day, "Blue Laws" in Massachusetts do not require businesses to close on Easter, but some choose to do so anyway.

Big Y supermarkets, pharmacies and "Big Y Express" locations will be closed on Easter "so that our employees may spend time with loved ones," the Springfield-based grocery store chain said.

Market Basket, headquartered in Tewksbury, also says it will again close its stores on Easter.

What stores are open in Massachusetts on Easter Sunday?

Stop & Shop tells WBZ-TV it will have special store hours for Easter, opening at 7 a.m. and closing early at 5 p.m. Stop & Shop pharmacies will be closed all day.

Framingham-based Staples says some stores will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Easter, while the rest will be closed. Customers can check the Staples website as Easter gets closer to see if their store will open.

As far as other national chains go, Walmart locations will be open normal hours on Easter, while Target will close all of its stores.