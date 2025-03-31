What's open and closed on César Chávez Day 2025 in Los Angeles?

César Chávez Day is celebrated to honor the legacy of American labor leader and civil rights activist César Chávez.

March 31, which is Chávez's birthday, was proclaimed a U.S. federal commemorative holiday in 2014 by former President Obama, according to the Los Angeles County Library. Several states across the country, including California, observe the day.

Several Los Angeles city and county offices are closed in observance of Cesar Chavez Day on March 31. Getty Images

Chávez is remembered for his non-violent approach to help better the lives of farmworkers who were working in unsafe conditions for low pay in farms across California and the country.

Chávez was born in Arizona to Mexican farmers. He saw firsthand the hardships and inhumane conditions workers were subjected to. In 1962, Chavez, along with activist Dolores Huerta and other organizations, founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later became known as the United Farm Workers.

One of Chávez's most infamous moments was when he led a 340-mile march from Delano, Calif., to Sacramento and a 25-day fast in 1968, according to the UFW website.

In 1993, Chávez died in Arizona at the age of 66. In 1994, former President Clinton posthumously awarded Chávez the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the LA County Library website says.

What LA city and county offices are closed in observance of César Chávez Day?

Since César Chávez Day has not officially been declared a federal holiday, most stores and businesses remain open. Customers should double-check the local hours for different businesses before visiting.