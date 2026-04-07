Crews in Ontario battle massive 6-alarm fire at warehouse; alleged arson suspect detained

Crews from the Ontario Fire Department and neighboring agencies are battling a massive 6-alarm fire at a paper goods warehouse on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 9500 block of Merrill Avenue around 1:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a warehouse that had smoke and flames showing.

Authorities said the warehouse contains paper goods. CBS LA

First-arriving units reported heavy smoke coming from the roof and heavy fire conditions. They began a defensive fire attack and immediately requested additional resources. Ontario Fire Deputy Chief Mike Wedell said they currently have about 140 personnel working to extinguish the blaze and are receiving assistance from the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, Chino Fire Department, San Bernardino County Fire Department and the Riverside Fire Department.

One individual was initially reported missing, but they were brought to safety by crews.

Authorities said the 1.2 million square foot warehouse is a Kimberly-Clark distribution center that contains paper goods, which is contributing to the intensity of the blaze.

"We are aware of the fire at our distribution center in Ontario, California earlier today. Safety is our top priority, and we can confirm there are no reported injuries," a spokesperson for Kimberly-Clark said. "The facility is operated by a third-party partner, and we are working closely with them and local authorities."

Wedell said the initial report of the fire was possible arson and an individual has been detained and will be questioned.

Arson investigators will be on scene for several hours as crews continue to fight the fire.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported from this incident.