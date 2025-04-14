Ontario residents upset by drivers speeding through their neighborhood to avoid 10 Freeway traffic

Ontario residents upset as freeway detour leads to drivers speeding through their neighborhood

Ontario residents are bringing attention to a freeway detour that has led to a number of dangerous crashes just outside of their homes.

"I've helped at least 10 people with their insurance claims to show it wasn't their fault," said Guy Scalise. He recently installed a security camera on his home, hoping to capture the repeat crashes so he can bring attention to the issue.

He says that his family, along with many of their neighbors, are afraid to walk out to their cars now, especially since some of the crashes along Sixth Street have been deadly.

"One time a motorcyclist hit the roundabout, flew 40 feet into the back of a pickup truck ... that's the one who passed away," Scalise said. "There were two more who passed away down on Benson. So, it's the whole street."

He believes that they've seen an increase in traffic as drivers use the road to avoid the I-10 Freeway. He also thinks they're guided there by their GPS mapping systems.

"It's just veering and being distracted and going too fast and hitting cars," he says.

Although he and other neighbors have complained, they feel like city leaders haven't done much to help.

"I think we need more enforcement, like everyone in the city is complaining about people running stop signs, driving erratically," Scalise said.

Ontario city officials say that they haven't noticed any uptick in accidents on Sixth Street compared to other roads in the city. They also say that they've noticed less traffic throughout the city since the new express lanes opened on I-10 last year.

Still, they say they'll have city engineers take a look at the street since so much new attention has been brought to the area.