Express lanes finally set to open along stretch of I-10 running through San Bernardino County

New express lanes are slated to open along a usually congested stretch of the 10 Freeway in the Inland Empire just ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

The portion of the lanes, which run in both directions between Montclair and Ontario, used to just be made up of four general purpose lanes and one carpool lane, but after Thursday, there will now be two carpool lanes that also function as express lanes for those willing to pay the price.

Commuters typically dread the time that they have to spend on I-10, which usually comes with traffic snarls and construction, especially over the last few years as construction was completed.

Now, Four years after the construction first began, San Bernardino County officials are hopeful that the 10-mile stretch will open up quite a bit for drivers. Eventually, 33 total miles of I-10 will have express lanes continuing all the way to Redlands.

The lanes are the first express lanes to come to the county and will allow drivers to take them from the Los Angeles County-San Bernardino County line all the way to I-15.

"There are a ton of people who have moved out to the Inland Empire because it is a place where you can still afford to buy a house," said Tim Watkins, a spokesperson for San Bernardino County Transportation Authority. "Unfortunately, all of the job centers did not come with them, so they have to commute."

They say that the combination of the new, tolled and carpool lanes will allow them to better control the flow of traffic than if they had just widened the freeway, as it will provide people with more options to ease the congestion.

"Whether you choose to use the new lanes, or you choose to stay in the general purpose lanes, that redistribution of traffic, I think all are going to realize some benefit," Watkins said.

Officials say that drivers can get a transponder to use the express lanes or just pay the toll online within five days of use. More information on getting a transponder can be found on the SB Express Lanes website. For some qualifying residents, there will be low-income or disabled veterans benefits available.