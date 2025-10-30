Watch CBS News
Ontario police assist DHS operation as a shooting involving federal officers occurred

Ontario Police Department officers were called to assist Department of Homeland Security officers early Thursday morning regarding a shooting.

There are few details at this time, but according to Ontario police, the department was called at 6:33 a.m. to the 2800 block of South Vineyard Avenue. "Ontario Police officers were not involved in the initial incident," the department wrote in a press release.

Ontario police officers provided traffic control and security while DHS conducted its investigation.

The FBI and DHS are investigating the incident, according to the Ontario Police Department.

CBS LA has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on the operation.

