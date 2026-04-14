Ontario Mills arson suspect charged with 16 felonies after allegedly setting fires in four stores, authorities say

The man accused of setting fires inside the Ontario Mills shopping mall last week was charged with 16 felonies on Tuesday.

Luis Javier Gallegos, 28, was arrested on Friday after allegedly lighting fires in four stores, including Nordstrom Rack, True Religion, Marshall's and North Face, resulting in the evacuation and brief closure of the popular Inland Empire mall. The True Religion store remains closed as of Tuesday, while the others have since reopened.

The Ontario Police Department on Friday said Gallegos failed to comply with the arresting officers, resulting in the use of force during the arrest. An officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the encounter.

During a hearing on Tuesday, he was charged on 16 felony allegations. They include:

11 counts of arson to another person's property

2 counts of criminal threats

1 count of arson to a structure

1 count of resisting arrest

1 count of attempted removal of a firearm during arrest

Gallegos was not physically present in the courtroom on Tuesday and did not enter a plea. He's expected to appear in a hearing later this week.