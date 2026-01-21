Ontario International Airport rings in "new era" with fresh monument sign

Ontario International Airport unveiled a new monument sign as officials rang in a "new era" of aviation in the Inland Empire and celebrated a decade of local control during an event on Wednesday.

"For visitors entering the airport campus, the new monument now delivers an unmistakable message: Ontario International Airport is no longer hidden in plain sight," a release from the airport said. "It stands boldly as a source of regional pride and a beacon of the airport's continued ascent."

The new monument sign outside of Ontario International Airport. Ontario International Airport

The new sign, which they referred to as a "powerful visual statement of the airport's transformation," replaces the old signage installed back in 1998.

"The new monument replaces a narrow, understated sign ... and ushers in a bold, modern landmark that reflects the new energy, pride and ambition of Southern California's fastest-growing airport," airport officials said.

It features the airport's three-letter code, ONT, in large, 12-foot-tall blue letters that are backed by sculpted mountains, which officials say were inspired by the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. It's 60-feet wide and will be illuminated at night by a series of LED light bars that can change colors for holidays, special events and other community celebrations.

"For nearly three decades, our gateway sign quietly faded into the background," said Alan D. Wapner, the president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. "Today, we proudly unveil a monument that unmistakably declares who we are and where we are headed. This landmark reflects the power of local ownership and stands as a bold statement of ONT's transformation — one that reaffirms our role as a premier Southern California and international gateway."

The airport has been celebrating a decade of local control, beginning last November. They say that the transition of power has led to unprecedented growth and customer-focused innovation. Nearly every year since 2016, the airport has reported an increase in passenger traffic, including June 2025, when they broke a record for travelers passing through their doors at over 659,000.

The 2025 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranked Ontario International as the second-best medium-sized airport, coming in just behind Indianapolis International Airport. The airport's influence on the surrounding area is undeniable, centered in the midst of a growing metropolis and within driving distance for residents of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. In September 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers' new Single-A affiliate revealed that they would be known as the Ontario Tower Buzzers, which they said celebrates "Ontario's deep ties to air travel and innovation."