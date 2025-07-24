Ontario airport breaks its record for most travelers in June

The Ontario International Airport broke its record for the most travelers passing through its gates in June.

This month, more than 659,000 travelers passed through the Inland Empire transportation hub. The previous record stood for 18 years, with 653,000 passengers using the airport in June 2007. ONT also broke its record for international travelers, which was set in January 2024.

"To see Ontario International set another record in June and maintain such strong momentum into the second half of the year speaks volumes about what we've built here," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Together, we're continuing to deliver a first-rate experience for travelers while reinforcing ONT's role as one of Southern California's premier aviation gateways."

The airport stated that this is the 52nd consecutive month in which they have seen year-over-year increases. Through the first half of 2025, ONT has seen more than 3.3 million passengers, a 0.9% increase from the same period last year.

Most passengers at ONT used Southwest Airlines, followed by American, Frontier, United and Delta. It also saw a 9.6% increase in air cargo tonnage.

"Ontario International remains a top 10 cargo hub in the U.S. with world-class facilities and services. We and our shipping partners will be ready to process more air cargo as freight volumes return to historical levels," Elkadi said.