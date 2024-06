The Ontario Fire HazMat Team order evacuations as they respond to semi-tractor trailer fire

The Ontario Fire HazMat Team ordered evacuations for the area surrounding 11000 E. California Street in the area of Mission and Grove as they respond to an early Thursday morning semi-tractor trailer fire.

Fire crews were called out to the scene around 6 a.m., for a vehicle fire involving a semi-tractor trailer.

Authorities are asking the public to stay clear of the area.