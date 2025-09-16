Ontario family demands action after four crashes at intersection outside their home in month's time

Ontario family demands action after four crashes at intersection outside their home in month's time

Ontario family demands action after four crashes at intersection outside their home in month's time

An Ontario family is demanding action from city leaders due to the safety concerns stemming from an intersection near their home that has seen multiple crashes, including four in just a month's time.

Gerardo Campos said that they've gone to city council meetings to address the issue, and when nothing was done, they began posting the videos on a neighborhood website.

Campos said that the four-way stop at San Antonio Street and G Street has been a constant concern, as what he called oblivious drivers seem to blow through the stop signs and crash into other cars at the intersection. Several of those crashes have been caught on the camera he placed outside of his house.

One of those instances saw two cars collide before one veers through the metal fence outside of his home and takes down the flag pole.

He says that crashes have happened so often, he doesn't want to fix the damage.

"Every week there's one or two things going on, so I'm like, I would rather leave it as is for now," Campos said.

He said that drivers constantly perform donuts in the middle of the intersection, and that he's seen multiple pedestrians almost get hit.

"People drive reckless at school times and there's children crossing and walking," he said. "That's pretty dangerous."

Ontario city officials tell CBS News Los Angeles that they've looked into the matter, but didn't find any reports showing an unusual amount of crashes at the intersection, even though Campos says he's contacted them multiple times.

They said that they would continue to investigate and may take the first step of assigning a squad car to the area to see if drivers are obeying the traffic laws.

City leaders said the best way to document occurrences is by reporting to the police department so they can monitor the area, which Campos said he's done on several occasions, also leaving them messages. He said that he hasn't been called back.

"It's a residential road, it's not a highway," Campos said. "I don't know why it's so hard to just stop at the stop."