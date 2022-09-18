Only on CBSLA: Rep. and LA mayoral candidate Karen Bass opens up about home burglary

Like any residents who have unfortunately had their home burglarized, Rep. Karen Bass was shocked when arriving home last weekend and learning that her Baldwin Hills home was burglarized.

Two men were arrested on Friday on suspicion of breaking into Bass' home and stealing two firearms. The Los Angeles Police Department said the firearms were locked inside a lockbox.

It's unclear what kind of guns were stolen.

The mayoral candidate for the city of Los Angeles spoke to CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone Saturday at her labor rally in the Westlake District about the burglary and the effect its had on her.

"I got home and saw my house was burglarized and that was shocking and traumatic like it is for many Angelenos that experience that," Bass said.

Bass, union leaders and community activists held a BBQ in the Westlake District in support of the congresswoman.

"People know how significant this election is. It's a fight for the sound of our city, which direction will Los Angeles go in. We have a number of problems that I believe is an absolute emergency so I believe the way you deal with that is bringing everybody together," Bass said.

Moreover, the congresswoman said that crime like her home burglary is a major reason why she is running to be mayor of LA against billionaire developer Rick Caruso. If elected, she would become the first woman mayor of the city.

"Like many people in Los Angeles I make sure I can protect myself and be safe but I have to say my safety was shattered and like many Angelenos understand that one of the most important issues in our city is for Los Angeles to be safe and the number one job of the mayor is to keep the city safe and I'm prepared to do that," Bass said.

Forty-two-year-old Patricio Munoz and 24-year-old Juan Espinoza were arrested Friday for residential burglary after authorities located their vehicle, the same one spotted outside of Bass' residence, in the area of Hazeltine Avenue and Sylvan Street.

"I am very appreciative of the [LAPD]. The way they were swiftly able to bring this case to a head by arresting the two individuals and I know that they will be held fully accountable and I hope somewhere down the line we can find the weapons," Bass said.