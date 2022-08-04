Armored truck security guard shot during attempted robbery at Hustler Casino in Gardena

One wounded in shooting outside of Hustler Casino in Gardena

An armored truck security guard was shot Thursday during an attempted robbery at the Hustler Casino in Gardena.

The shooting occurred a little after 10 a.m. at the Hustler Casino located on Redondo Beach Boulevard, where at least one person was reported to have been struck by gunfire outside of the casino, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

That person, confirmed by police to be an armored truck guard, was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Officers with Los Angeles Police Department and Gardena Police Department were on the scene to handle the investigation. They said the shooting erupted during an attempt to rob the armored vehicle.

Police said that multiple suspects were involved in the attempted robbery, though would not say if any had been taken into custody.

One suspect was said to be barricaded inside Moose Lounge next door to the Casino.

Sky2 overhead showed an expansive crime scene throughout the parking lot of the casino, where blood and what appeared to be a bullet proof vest could be seen lying on the floor.

Police were expected to provide more details during a press conference later Thursday afternoon.