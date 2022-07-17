Watch CBS News
One week after opening to traffic, driver seen doing donuts on 6th Street Bridge

Just one week of being open to traffic, a driver was caught on camera doing donuts on the newly renovated 6th Street Viaduct Bridge. 

Footage of the dangerous driving was posted on Reddit on the Los Angeles community page.

All traffic in both directions stopped briefly for almost 20 seconds while the driver of the yellow Lexus performed donuts on the bridge. 

The incident comes as street takeovers have become a common occurrence on a nightly basis for residents in the South LA area.

July 17, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

