One transported after vehicle goes over bridge in Canoga Park
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to reports of a vehicle that went over the bridge on West Bassett Street and into the wash below.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was already out of the vehicle when they arrived, and they were transported for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.
The incident occurred just before 7:10 p.m. Saturday evening in Canoga Park.
It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to go over the side of the road.
