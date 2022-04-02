One person killed in Rialto pursuit crash

One person is dead after a pursuit with officers led to a crash into a home in San Bernardino County.

The pursuit started around 1 a.m. Saturday in Colton when a car almost hit a Colton police cruiser, officers said.

Officers chased the suspect. The pursuit went through Fontana and ended at Cedar and Randall Avenues Rialto where the car hit another car and careened into a house.

One person died at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Nobody in the house was hurt.