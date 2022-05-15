Watch CBS News
Local News

One injured after vehicle hurls into home in two-car crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A two-vehicle crash in Pasadena sent a car careening into a house, leaving one person injured.

The crash in the 3000 block of Orange Grove Avenue was reported at 4:11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Paramedics took one person to a local area hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the department reported. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on May 14, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.