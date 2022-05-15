One injured after vehicle hurls into home in two-car crash

A two-vehicle crash in Pasadena sent a car careening into a house, leaving one person injured.

The crash in the 3000 block of Orange Grove Avenue was reported at 4:11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Paramedics took one person to a local area hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the department reported. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)