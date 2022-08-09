One injured after fire breaks out at home in Thousand Oaks

One person was injured after a fire broke out at a residence in Thousand Oaks Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear at what time the fire had started, though Ventura County Fire Department crews reported that the blaze had been knocked down at around 2:15 a.m.

They rescued one person from inside the residence and transported them to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

According to firefighters, the home is located on St. John's Ct. in the Newbury Park neighborhood.

The cause of the fire was not known.