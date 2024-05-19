One in custody following stabbing in Santa Monica

One arrested following stabbing in Santa Monica

One person has been arrested following a stabbing in Santa Monica on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. near a parking structure at Fourth Street and Broadway, according to Santa Monica Police Department officers.

Circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unclear, but investigators say that one person has been taken into custody. They have not yet been able to determine a motive.

The victim, who has not yet been identify, is in unknown condition.

Police urged the public to avoid the area as their investigation continued.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.