Homeless man drags woman by ponytail on Santa Monica beach path, charged with assault

By Julie Sharp

CBS/City News Service

A man who allegedly assaulted a woman jogging Monday, grabbing her by her ponytail on the beach path in Santa Monica to subdue her, faces charges of kidnapping, assault with the intent to commit rape and violation of parole.

As the Venice woman was running around 7:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ocean Front Walk, a man grabbed her by her ponytail from behind, knocked her to the ground, then pulled her by her hair several feet toward the restrooms, according to police.

Police arrested Malcolm Ward, Jr., 48, who is homeless and was on parole, within minutes after the incident near the Bicknell restrooms.

Police said that the victim believed that the suspect intended to sexually assault her. Several witnesses intervened in the attack and called police. The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack.

According to police, Ward was charged on Wednesday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with felony counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape, and violation of parole. He is being held without bail.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at KCALNews.com. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 11:09 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

