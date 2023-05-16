One dead in East Los Angeles liquor store shooting

A man was shot inside an East Los Angeles liquor store Monday night later died at a hospital.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 3900 block of Whittier Boulevard at about 11:11 p.m. Monday.

L.A. County paramedics found a man on the floor in the store suffering from gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second man with the victim was not struck by gunfire, deputies said.

A firearm was recovered the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

The incident was being investigated as gang-related, according to the department.