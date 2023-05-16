Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead in East Los Angeles liquor store shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One dead in East Los Angeles liquor store shooting
One dead in East Los Angeles liquor store shooting 01:02

A man was shot inside an East Los Angeles liquor store Monday night later died at a hospital.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 3900 block of Whittier Boulevard at about 11:11 p.m. Monday.

L.A. County paramedics found a man on the floor in the store suffering from gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second man with the victim was not struck by gunfire, deputies said.

A firearm was recovered the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

The incident was being investigated as gang-related, according to the department.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 7:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.