One dead after shooting at Fontana home; suspect arrested

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home in Fontana on Tuesday afternoon.

They were called to the 6700 block of Winter Night Court at just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to the Fontana Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers immediately detained one person at the scene, whom they said was a suspect in the shooting. They found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside of the home.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say that there is no threat to the public.

The streets surrounding the home were expected to be closed for some time as their investigation continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.