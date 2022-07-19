Watch CBS News
One dead after car collides with center divider on 110 Freeway near Dodger Stadium

One person was killed in a crash on the 110 Freeway early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that the collision occurred a little after 1:15 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-110 just south of Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium, when a vehicle collided with the center divider and rolled several times. 

The dark gray Scion landed in the No. 2 lane, blocking oncoming traffic. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result, a Sigalert was issued for nearly three hours as CHP officers investigated the crash. All lanes were reopened at around 4:10 a.m. 

First published on July 19, 2022 / 4:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

