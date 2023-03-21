On Your Side: Spotting storm damage in your home

With Southern California hit with record-breaking rainfall, your home may not be able to withstand all that water. And some storm damage can be tough to spot. If you don't spot the water damage right away, it could end up costing you far more as time goes on, leading to mold, even damage to the structure of your home.

An expert has tips on what homeowners need to do once the wet weather passes.

This winter has been one of the wettest on record. And while there are obvious signs of water damage to the home, like a leaky roof or pooling water, there are more subtle ways wet weather can damage your home.

"It's the subtle moisture intrusion which tends to create more of the problems because the moisture is there for a longer period of time," said Tod Yamamoto, owner of Restoration 1 of South Bay.

Yamamoto took us around a home to point out what areas homeowners should focus on.

"Typically we would come up to the areas where the ground meets the base of the exterior structure," said Yamamoto.

And if you see water pooling up, look for evidence of moisture intrusion.

"Such as cracking or blistering in the stucco," said Yamamoto.

If left untreated, mold and wood rot can occur -- and that can be very expensive to fix.

"There also could be areas along the roofline too to take a look at," said Yamamoto.

He says to look for changes to the paint, or missing or cracked roof tiles.

People might think if they don't see water dripping into their house, everything is fine -- but you could have a hidden problem.

Also check around sliding doors and windows for cracks and chips.

Moving inside the home, start with the baseboards.

"Especially the areas that are right adjacent to the exterior walls," said Yamamoto.

Look for discoloration, cracking, water stains and warping.

And if you have hardwood floors:

"If there's warping or if there's separation between the planks, that's typically evidence of water," said Yamamoto.

You can also knock on your flooring and listen for a hollow sound. That can mean water is trapped under the floors. And check the ceiling for signs of cracking, bubbling or discoloration.

Tod Yamamoto says insurance is also less likely to cover damage that has been piling up over time.