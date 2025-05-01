Woman barricades herself inside a Baldwin Park middle school prompting an evacuation
An employee at Olive Middle School in Baldwin Park barricaded herself in a room Thursday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Police Department said they received calls that an unarmed woman was causing a disturbance. When they arrived, she barricaded herself inside the office.
The school has been evacuated to Walnut Elementary School, and there is a heavy police presence on campus.
SkyCal flew over the school, where students could be seen sitting on the lawn.
This is a developing story and will be updated.