Woman barricades herself inside a Baldwin Park middle school prompting an evacuation

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
An employee at Olive Middle School in Baldwin Park barricaded herself in a room Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received calls that an unarmed woman was causing a disturbance. When they arrived, she barricaded herself inside the office. 

The school has been evacuated to Walnut Elementary School, and there is a heavy police presence on campus. 

SkyCal flew over the school, where students could be seen sitting on the lawn. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

