Oil wells near USC permanently sealed after 22-year legal battle

After a 22-year campaign to close "one of California's most dangerous abandoned oil facilities," state officials have permanently sealed 21 oil wells near USC, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office.

In 2013, residents living roughly two miles away from USC urged the city of Los Angeles to shut down the AllenCo Energy oil drilling facility, claiming the strong sulfur and gas-like odors caused debilitating health problems like chronic respiratory illnesses, nosebleeds, nausea, dizziness, confusion and sleep disruption.

The following year, the City Attorney's Office sued the company over repeated violations of oil, gas, and environmental protection laws.

"For years, the residents living near AllenCo have complained about noxious odors and debilitating health problems," former City Attorney Mike Feuer said in January 2014. "No community should have to live this way, with windows shut, children kept indoors to protect their health, and neighbors seeking relief from intolerable conditions. That is why I've filed this lawsuit today."

In an aerial view, idle oil wells, most recently operated by AllenCo Energy, stand in the University Park neighborhood on January 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles City Council voted today to ban new oil and gas drilling as well as evaluating how to decommission existing wells in the city following years of complaints from residents. Thousands of Angelenos reside in close proximity to the more than 5,200 gas and oil wells in the city and many have complained about negative health consequences. Mario Tama / Getty Images

As a result of the lawsuit, AllenCo was ordered to install an air-monitoring system and to provide proof of compliance with regulations.

AllenCo attempted to restart the oil drilling operation, but failed to meet the state's requirements. In 2020, California's Department of Conservation's Geologic Energy Management Division ordered AllenCo to close the facility, but the company appealed the order. In 2022, the Los Angeles Superior Court allowed state officials to access the facility and begin the process of shuttering the wells.

"The plugging of these 21 abandoned oil wells turns the page on decades of neglect and stalling tactics by this company," said Wade Crowfoot, Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. "Thanks to the community's hard work and perseverance, this neighborhood can finally start a new chapter free of toxic pollution."

CalGEM received authorization to permanently cap the wells in January 2024. It was initially expected to finish in September 2024.

"I applaud the tireless work of community activists who partnered with local and state agencies to finish the job and improve the health and safety of this community," Newsom said. "This is a win for all Californians."