Oil spill under investigation at Carson refinery

By Dean Fioresi

An oil spill is under investigation at the Marathon Petroleum Corporation oil refinery in Carson. 

It happened late Friday evening at the plant located at S. Alameda Street and E. Sepulveda Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

There's no information on how the spill came to be, but with SkyCal overhead a large amount of oil could be seen in the road outside of the refinery, appearing to run dozens of yards along northbound lanes. Some large valves and pipes were also spotted just near the puddle of oil. 

Both firefighters and refinery workers were on scene working to assess the situation. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

