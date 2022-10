Oil slick spotted off the coast of Long Beach

The Long Beach Fire Department is working to contain an oil slick off the city's coast.

According to the department, the oil slick is about 200 by 300 feet large. It is near the dock slips off of the 400 block of East Shoreline Drive.

Authorities are unsure how the slick originated.