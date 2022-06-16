Watch CBS News
Oil seeps through asphalt of Montebello street

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Oil seeped through the asphalt in an industrial area of Montebello Thursday morning, prompting some road closures.

montebello-oil.jpg
(credit: CBS)

Sky 2 spotted the large puddle of oil on Montebello Boulevard, between the railroad tracks and Olympic Boulevard. at about 8:15 a.m.

It's unclear where the oil originating from, but crews have blocked off the area to traffic.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

