Oil seeps through asphalt of Montebello street
Oil seeped through the asphalt in an industrial area of Montebello Thursday morning, prompting some road closures.
Sky 2 spotted the large puddle of oil on Montebello Boulevard, between the railroad tracks and Olympic Boulevard. at about 8:15 a.m.
It's unclear where the oil originating from, but crews have blocked off the area to traffic.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
