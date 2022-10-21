Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands

The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands.

The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said.

A similar report in the same area was made earlier in the week. As a result, the City of Redlands announced the temporary closure of the Saha'tapa Loop Trail.

Of the hundreds of mountain lion sightings reported statewide annually, few are considered safety threats, city officials added.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. While there have been several sightings in Redlands, there have been no documented reports of mountain lion attacks on humans.

The last documented human-lion attack in California occurred in June 2020 in San Diego County.