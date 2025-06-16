Watch CBS News
Officials say 71/91 Freeway interchange project in Corona will be completed this summer

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
After nearly two years of construction, the 71/91 Interchange Project will finally be completed this summer, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. 

The work began back in late-2023, with the goal of replacing what is currently a single-lane connector between the eastbound 91 Freeway and the 71 Freeway with a two-lane connector loop. 

Work will still continue in coming weeks though, with the next major phase coming this weekend. Starting on Friday at 9 p.m., all westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway connector will be closed until 6 a.m., while the next night the Green River ramp will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday. 

The newly-constructed bridge between the eastbound 91 and northbound 71 will open at 6 a.m on Saturday morning, RCTC officials said. 

The project, which cost approximately $137 million, will allow the busy thoroughfare to accommodate more cars and realign for a new connector. It was funded in part by the California Road Repair & Accountability Act of 2017, which hiked gasoline taxes to pay for state infrastructure and other projects. Additional funding was provided by Measure A receipts, which is generated by a half-cent sales tax. The rest is provided by federal funding and other sources, officials said. 

More information on the project can be found on RCTC's website

