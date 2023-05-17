Officer shot at in South LA: Portion of 110 Fwy shut down

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, it was reported a Los Angeles Police officer was shot at by a suspect on the Southbound 110 Freeway. The suspect is in custody, and a black, unoccupied vehicle at Imperial Highway and Grand, next to the Southbound 110 Freeway is being thoroughly searched by officers

No officer was actually hit.

A portion of the 110 Southbound Freeway is shut down from Exposition Boulevard to Imperial Highway. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, it appeared detectives were combing the freeway, on foot, investigating the shooting.

This story is developing.