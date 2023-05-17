Officer shot at in South LA: Portion of 110 Fwy shut down
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, it was reported a Los Angeles Police officer was shot at by a suspect on the Southbound 110 Freeway. The suspect is in custody, and a black, unoccupied vehicle at Imperial Highway and Grand, next to the Southbound 110 Freeway is being thoroughly searched by officers
No officer was actually hit.
A portion of the 110 Southbound Freeway is shut down from Exposition Boulevard to Imperial Highway. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, it appeared detectives were combing the freeway, on foot, investigating the shooting.
This story is developing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.