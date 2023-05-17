Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer shot at in South LA: Portion of 110 Fwy shut down

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday,  it was reported a Los Angeles Police officer was shot at by a suspect on the Southbound 110 Freeway. The suspect is in custody, and a black, unoccupied vehicle at Imperial Highway and Grand, next to the Southbound 110 Freeway is being thoroughly searched by officers 

No officer was actually hit. 

A portion of the 110 Southbound Freeway is shut down from Exposition Boulevard to Imperial Highway.  Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, it appeared detectives were combing the freeway, on foot, investigating the shooting.

screenshot-2023-05-17-131630.png

This story is developing.

screenshot-2023-05-17-140243.png
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 1:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.