Off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots allegedly armed man in Riverside County

An off-duty Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed and intoxicated near in Riverside County on Friday.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. near Holy Jim Trail and Main Divide Road near Santiago Peak, which is located in the Santa Ana Mountains and runs between both Orange and Riverside counties, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from RSO's Lake Mathews Sheriff's Station learned that the "off-duty deputy had been approached by an adult male, who appeared to be under the influence, and was armed with a firearm," the release said.

According to the release, the deputy identified himself as a law enforcement officer and told the man to raise his hands.

"The male refused to comply and subsequently removed his firearm from its holster, resulting in a deputy-involved shooting by the off-duty deputy," RSO said.

The man, who has been identified as 50-year-old Perris resident Agustin Vazquez Calvillo, was struck by gunfire and declared dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported from the incident.

The Riverside Sheriff's Force Investigation Detail and the California Highway Patrol are both investigating the incident as well.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact CHP and RSO investigators at (951) 955-2777.