Off-duty deputy involved in shooting at Sylmar gas station
An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting in Sylmar, investigators said Monday.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located at Foothill Blvd. and Hubbard Street in Sylmar. The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. According to LAPD, a shooting occurred at that location.
Two male suspects driving a white Tesla were injured and self-transported to the hospital, investigators said. They are in stable condition.
The motive of the shooting has not yet been released.
