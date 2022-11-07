Watch CBS News
Off-duty deputy involved in shooting at Sylmar gas station

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting in Sylmar, investigators said Monday. 

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located at Foothill Blvd. and Hubbard Street in Sylmar. The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. According to LAPD, a shooting occurred at that location. 

Two male suspects driving a white Tesla were injured and self-transported to the hospital, investigators said. They are in stable condition. 

The motive of the shooting has not yet been released. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 7:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

