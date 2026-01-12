Altadena charter school returns to classes in new campus following Eaton Fire

A year after the Eaton Fire destroyed the Odyssey Charter School's south campus in Altadena, students and staff have finally returned.

Following the fire, the school was split into three separate locations in Pasadena. On Monday, students arrived for their first day back from winter break at their new campus.

Teachers, staff and administrators have spent the past few weeks preparing the new building.

It has been a trying time for everyone involved. Due to the fire, the school lost a significant portion of enrolled students, now down to just under 200, but growing.

Principal Bonnie Brimecomb said signing the long-term lease on this building gives students and their families much-needed stability and allows them to focus on learning and recovering.

"We've made it to this milestone. Our kids are happy," Brimecomb said. "Now it's time to build forward."

Since this move is happening mid-school year, the exciting thing to see for students is a lot of their work up on the walls to help remind them this is their new space.