Ocean Water Use Warning issued for some LA beaches after storm due to elevated bacteria levels

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned people Saturday who are planning to visit some LA beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to sewage discharge after rain swept through the area.

RAT (Right After Torrance/Redondo) Beach in Torrance has a beach closure in effect due to sewage that is impacting all swim areas. Closures will remain in effect until bacterial levels meet health standards.

Other areas had beach warnings due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested, including:

• Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

• Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey

• Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

• Wilshire Blvd. Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach (North Tower 12)

• Inner Cabrillo Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County's beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.