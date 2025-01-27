Ocean water quality rain advisory issued in LA County after mudslides carry debris from burn scar areas

An ocean water quality rain advisory was issued for all of Los Angeles County beaches after weekend rainfall caused mudslides and debris flow in burn scar areas.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to avoid all water contact at beaches.

Health officials closed Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles after medical waste washed ashore. CBS Los Angeles

Storm drains, creeks and rivers can contain potentially higher bacteria levels, officials said.

The recent rainstorms caused debris, trash and other toxic waste to flow in the burn scar areas caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires. Officials warn that individuals who get in the water could become ill.

The advisory will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday. Rain advisories usually remain for 72 hours after rainfall ends. It could be extended if the rain continues.

"Once the rain advisory is lifted, the ocean water advisory for Surfrider Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way will remain due to fire debris runoff, which may contain substances including arsenic, other metals, and asbestos, which can be harmful to health," public health officials said.