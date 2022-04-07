Watch CBS News

OC school district bans critical race theory from classrooms

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Board voted this week to ban the teaching of critical race theory.

The board voted Tuesday by a 3-2 margin to ban the teaching practice.

"Critical race theory or other similar frameworks will not be used as a source to guide how topics related to race will be taught," the resolution reads.

According to the Orange County Register, the vote followed a tense public meeting with parents and students on both sides of the issue addressing the board.  

Critical race theory is a method that teaches how race and racism have played a role in U.S. history.

Among those who voted in favor of the ban was board member Leandra Blades, who according to the Los Angeles Times, attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C. prior to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. 

