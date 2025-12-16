Obamas were supposed to see the Reiners the day they died, Michelle Obama says

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner had plans with their longtime friends Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama on Sunday, the day that the filmmaker and his wife were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, according to the former first lady.

"We were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news," said Michelle Obama during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night.

She told host Jimmy Kimmel that she and her husband had known the couple "for many, many years." She went on to describe them as "some of the most decent, courageous people you will ever want to know."

"They're not deranged or crazed," Michelle Obama said, referencing President Trump's disparaging comments about Rob Reiner in the wake of his death. "They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about, and they cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity, and that is the truth."

The Obamas previously released a statement paying tribute to the Reiners and saying they were "heartbroken" by the loss.

Known for his standout Hollywood career, Rob Reiner worked as an actor and a prolific director, helming classic films like "A Few Good Men," "When Harry Met Sally..." and "The Princess Bride." He was also a longtime political activist who backed numerous Democratic candidates and was credited with a key role in campaigns for LGBTQ rights, early childhood development and environmental protections.

One of the Reiners' sons, Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested and booked on murder charges in the killings of his parents. He is currently being held without bail. Sources told CBS News the couple suffered multiple stab wounds.

The night before the killings, the Reiners attended a party at Conan O'Brien's during which Rob and Nick Reiner had a brief but loud argument, sources who also attended the party told CBS News.

Police have not released any information about the evidence in the case or what led them to make the arrest.