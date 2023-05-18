Oakland is renaming a street "Tupac Shakur Way" to honor rap icon

The city council in Oakland, California, has unanimously voted to rename a street after the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

On Tuesday, city council members voted to rename a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue, where the rapper once lived, as "Tupac Shakur Way."

The rapper, who was born in New York City and lived in Baltimore before moving to California, claimed that he "got his 'Game' from Oakland," according to the city council resolution.

"…I give all my love to Oakland, if I'ma claim somewhere I'ma claim Oakland," the rapper was quoted as saying.

The legendary rapper was only 25 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

Rapper Tupac Shakur in March 1994. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The street renaming isn't his first local honor. Seven years ago, then Mayor Elizabeth Schaaf proclaimed June 16, 2016, as "Tupac Shakur Day."

The city council resolution noted that Shakur has sold over 75 million albums worldwide to date. His hit songs include classics "Changes," "Keep Ya Head Up" and "California Love," where he raps:

"From Oakland to Sac Town The Bay Area and back down Cali is where they put they Mack down Give me love!"

City council members said the street name will remind residents of Shakur's contributions and ties to the community.

"Tupac Shakur's legacy will continue through his contributions in art and social outreach, through his family and fans, touching countless lives of children and elders over the years while alive and after his death, taken too young by gun violence," the resolution said.

Oakland has previously honored other local figures with street names, including Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton and rapper and record producer Too Short, The Associated Press reported.