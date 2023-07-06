Police seek additional victims of man who broke into woman's home and sexually assaulted her

Police are seeking additional victims of a man who broke into a home in Northridge and sexually assaulted a woman before stealing her car and fleeing from the area.

Cedric Tinsley. Los Angeles Police Department

The incident occurred on June 30 at around 10 p.m., when the suspect allegedly entered the home, located in the 19000 block of Astor Place, after finding it "was unsecured," Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

They say that the suspect, identified as Cedric Tinsley, entered the home and sexually assaulted the woman.

"He then fled the location with the victim's property in her vehicle," the statement said.

The next day, at around 2:30 p.m., police pulled the Tinsley over in the stolen vehicle in the 2700 block fo East Los Angeles Street in Simi Valley.

He was arrested and booked on several charges including forced opal copulation, false imprisonment and grand theft. He is being held on $1.2 million bail.

Due to the nature of the crime, police believe that there are additional victims and that Tinsley is "responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults." They are asking anyone with more information to contact them at (818) 832-0609.