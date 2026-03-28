8 injured, including children, after multi-car crash at Northridge intersection

Eight people were injured, including children, following a multi-car crash at a Northridge intersection on Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 5:45 p.m. just outside of the Trader Joe's and Chili's parking lot in the 9200 block of N. Reseda Boulevard near Dearborn Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found three cars involved in the collision and eight people suffering from injuries of varying severity.

Two adults and three children were said to be in serious condition, while three other adults were believed to be in fair condition after they were all taken to nearby hospitals, firefighters said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further details were provided.