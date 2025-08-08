Watch CBS News
Northridge grass fire burns next to homes, damages 2 sheds

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Julie Sharp

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a Northridge grass fire next to homes, and it has burned down two sheds so far.

Aerial footage shows heavy smoke at 9211 Encino Avenue, with firefighters on the roof of a shed, and water hoses on completely burned structures.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.  

LAFD crews battled a Northridge grass fire, which burned down two sheds. KCAL News
