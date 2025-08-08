Northridge grass fire burns next to homes, damages 2 sheds

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a Northridge grass fire next to homes, and it has burned down two sheds so far.

Aerial footage shows heavy smoke at 9211 Encino Avenue, with firefighters on the roof of a shed, and water hoses on completely burned structures.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

LAFD crews battled a Northridge grass fire, which burned down two sheds. KCAL News