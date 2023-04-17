Suspect wanted in shooting of 4 men painting over Northridge graffiti arrested

Jamal Jackson, a 24-year-old Panorama City resident, was arrested and booked on a murder charge and was held without bail Sunday, police said. LAPD

A suspect wanted in the shooting of four men on Saturday in Northridge was arrested Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Dept. announced Monday.

Four men were standing near Vanalden Avenue and Parthenia Street in Northridge around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when a Toyota Camry stopped and a man got out with a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking all four men.

One man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Another man was hospitalized in critical condition. Two other men were hospitalized in stable condition.

The four victims were reportedly painting over gang-related graffiti on a wall on Vanalden Street, according to the LAPD.

The suspect ran back to the Camry and the car sped away, police said.

Jamal Jackson, a 24-year-old Panorama City resident, was arrested and booked on a murder charge and was held without bail Sunday, police said.

Police said Jackson's Camry was also recovered and impounded as evidence.

Police earlier described the gun as an "Uzi" type semi-auto handgun.

Four men were standing near Vanalden Avenue and Parthenia Street in Northridge around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when a Toyota Camry stopped and a man got out with a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking all four men. LAPD