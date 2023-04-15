Watch CBS News
1 killed, 3 injured in drive by shooting in Northridge

By KCAL-News Staff

Police are looking for a suspect who fired multiple shots at a group of men in Northridge on Saturday, killing one and injuring three.

The victims were standing near Vanalden Avenue and Parthenia Street around 12:30 p.m. when the shooter approached in a vehicle and fired several shots., according the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man about 60 years old was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department. Another man around 40 years old was hospitalized in critical condition. 

The other two victims, were both men around 30 and 40 years old, were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The shooter drove away from the scene and a search is underway. No description of the vehicle was immediately available.

Police also did not immediately have a motive for the attack. 

First published on April 15, 2023 / 4:09 PM

