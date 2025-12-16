All lanes of northbound 55 Freeway in Orange closed after crash

All lanes of the northbound 55 Freeway in Orange are closed after a semi-truck crash on Tuesday morning.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the freeway at Lincoln Avenue.

A CBS LA Next Traffic Alert has been issued to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute.

Drivers are recommended to use alternate routes, including the northbound 57, the northbound 5, Tustin Street, or Santiago Boulevard.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.